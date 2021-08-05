E-Compression A Growing Business For Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. has witnessed increasing demand for electrified rental compression as customers look to manage their environmental impact and reduce Scope-1 emissions, according to the company’s CEO.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more