CSUR Virtual Field Trip To Explore The Cardium Formation — Aug. 10

A Virtual Field Trip to explore the Cardium Formation!

The Cardium Formation is one of Alberta's hydrocarbon related jewels, with an estimated 10.6 billion barrels of oil initially in place, including as much as 9.4 billion barrels in the Pembina Field. The Cardium Formation was deposited in a coastal setting, with most of the reservoir facies made up of shoreface facies ranging from high permeability upper shoreface sandstone deposits to muddy offshore deposits. The advent of unconventional recovery techniques, such as horizontal drilling and fracking, have opened up low permeability, muddy sandstone reservoirs (the so called "fringe play"), giving the Formation a second lease of life.

A detailed understanding of the reservoir facies distribution is essential to maximize oil recovery. Fortunately, a series of excellent exposures have allowed unprecedented access to these rocks, and several of these will be visited during the Virtual Field Trip (VFT). Highlights will include Ram Falls, Seebe Dam, Horseshoe Dam, Sheep River Falls and Yamnuska Quarry. The facies, ichnology and sequence stratigraphy of these outcrops will be demonstrated through videos shot at the outcrop, as well as slides explaining their applicability in the subsurface. Examples of the facies from core will also be shown. The use of sequence stratigraphy in interpreting the parasequences and sequence stratigraphic surfaces will be demonstrated.

While visiting the field is still the best way to soak up the geology, the use of VFTs allows a high level of focus on the best outcrops, the chance to view multiple outcrops hundreds of kilometres apart in a short time frame, the ability to explain concepts using digital material, and a safe and cost effective experience. The world class outcrops on display should make this a memorable day "in the field".

PRESENTER: Jon Noad, SediMental Services

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h15) – Mountain Time

