Crew Funds Flow Surges In Q2

Crew Energy Inc.’s funds flow surged in Q2 to $25.5 million, a 451 per cent increase over Q2 20, with year-over-year growth being bolstered by higher production, lower cash costs and a significantly improved commodity price environment.

