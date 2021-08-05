CNRL Reports Strong Q2 Free Cash Flow, Earnings And Operational Results

During a period which included the execution of a planned turnaround at the company’s oilsands mining and upgrading operations, Canadian Natural Resources Limited delivered strong operational and financial results in the second quarter, achieving production volumes of approximately 1,141,739 boe/d, a decrease of two per cent year-over-year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more