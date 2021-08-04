Paramount Q2 Focused On Karr, Wapiti, Willesden Green Duvernay

Paramount Resources Ltd.’s second quarter capital spending totaled $83.5 million and was focused on drilling and completion activities at Karr, Wapiti and the Willesden Green Duvernay.

