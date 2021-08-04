Hydrostor Secures $10-Million From BDC To Support The Rollout Of Long-Duration Energy Projects Globally

Hydrostor has secured $10 million of growth capital from BDC Capital to advance its pipeline of long-duration Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) projects.

