Gibson Closing In On DRU Start-Up; Sanctions Tank At Edmonton

Gibson Energy Inc. has completed construction of the diluent recovery unit (DRU) near Hardisty, doing so on-schedule and within expected capital costs, and the company expects to place it into service sometime in Q3 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more