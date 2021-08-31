Tourmaline And Topaz Announce $108 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering Of Topaz Common Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Topaz Energy Corp. have entered into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from Tourmaline seven million common shares of Topaz at $15.45 per common share for total gross proceeds to Tourmaline of $108.15 million.

