Oxbow Deal Makes For ‘Historic’ Q2, Says Saturn; Company Reactivating Shut-In Production

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. experienced a “historic quarter” in Q2 2021, says executive management, as the company completed its Oxbow asset acquisition, providing a “substantial platform” for future growth via drilling opportunities and production and production-optimization projects.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more