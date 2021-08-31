Kiwetinohk And Distinction Shareholders Approve Plan Of Arrangement

Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. and Distinction Energy Corp. announce that the shareholders of each company have voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement to create a larger scale, more efficient and diversified energy company positioned for the energy transition.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more