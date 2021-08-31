Imperial Helium Completes Drilling Of Second Well At Steveville Project

Imperial Helium Corp. has successfully drilled, logged, and cased its second well, IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4), on its historic Steveville Helium asset, in southeast Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more