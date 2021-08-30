Petrus Announces Transformative Transactions To Reduce Debt, Renew Growth

Petrus Resources Ltd. has entered into a series of agreements that will reduce the company’s total debt by approximately $49 million through the issuance of $25.8 million of Petrus shares at 55 cents per share, and extend the maturity date of the company’s senior secured credit facility (the first lien loan).
