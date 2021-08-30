Enerplus To Sell Non-Strategic Interests In Williston Basin

Enerplus Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interests in the Sleeping Giant field (Montana) and Russian Creek area (North Dakota) in the Williston Basin for total consideration of US$115 million.

