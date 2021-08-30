DOB Exclusive Webinar – New Asset Closure Regulations In Alberta: Essential Advice To Operators And Suppliers

The Alberta Energy Regulator is in the process of releasing long anticipated updates to closure regulations. The AER has announced closure spend targets that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. New licensee life-cycle management regulations will also be in place.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more