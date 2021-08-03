IPC Boosts Full-Year 2021 Capex; Company Reports Strong Results In Q2

International Petroleum Corporation is increasing its full-year 2021 capital budget to US$73 million (up $36 million from the previous guidance), due to improved oil and gas prices leading to an expanded spending program, positioning the company to capture additional high-return and quick-payback opportunities from added production going into 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more