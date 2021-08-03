Imperial Oil CEO Is Keen On Merits Of Oilsands Group’s Pathway To Net Zero Initiative

Imperial Oil Limited CEO Brad Corson says his company is “very proud” to be one of the five founding members of the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero Alliance, members of which combined to account for around 90 per cent of Canada’s oilsands production and emissions but vows to get to net zero by 2050.

