Hydrogen Blending Studies Kick Off For NACG In Q2; Company Sees Sharp Revenue Increases

North American Construction Group Ltd. began feasibility studies in Q2 2021 — establishing a project team and hiring engineering and technical experts — in order to research the potential for blending hydrogen with diesel fuels in high-horsepower combustion engines.

