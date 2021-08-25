Search
Courses and Conferences

Petro Management Fall 2021 & Winter 2022 Online Training Courses (Calgary)

PMG is presenting opportunities for Career Advancement by offering an excellent set of online courses with focus on the practical aspects:

Exploitation of Tight & Unconventional Reservoirs - Sept 7-9, 2021 & Jan10-12, 2022

Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) - Sept. 10, 2021 & Jan. 13, 2022

Analysis & Design of Thermal Recovery Projects - Sept 27-Oct. 1, 2021 & Mar. 21-25, 2021

Basic Well Test Analysis - Sept 20-22, 2021 & Jan. 24-26, 2022

Advanced Well Test Analysis - Sept. 23-24, 2021 & Jan. 27-28, 2022

Petroleum Engineering for Non-engineers - Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 2021 & Feb. 9-11, 2022

Fundamentals of Reservoir Engineering - Nov. 15-19, 2021 & March 14-18, 2022

Waterflood Management - Nov. 1-3, 2021 & April 4-6, 2022

Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Wells - Nov. 22-26, 2021 & April 25-29, 2022

For more information, please visit our web: www.petromgt.com or contact Mr. Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330

 

