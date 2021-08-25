MEG Appoints COO, Chief Tech Officer

MEG Energy Corp. appointed Darlene Gates as chief operating officer and Chi-Tak Yee to the new position of chief technology officer starting on Sept. 7, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more