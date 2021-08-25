Land Sale Highlights For Q2 2021 Reported In geoXPLORER

The Middle Charlie Lake is an emerging light oil play being explored for across the Peace River Arch area. Triassic strata exists as a wedge that thickens up to 420 m to the west and thins to zero at the eastern subcrop edge.

