2021 Top Operators Report: Rocked By Volatility, Investors Want To See Stable Returns On Their Capital

The days of investors rewarding oil and gas operators solely for growing production and reserves are long gone, said Grant Brown, Managing Director and Partner, KPMG Corporate Finance Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more