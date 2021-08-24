CSUR Presents Technical Webinar On The Duvernay, Aug. 31

Duvernay a gift that keeps on giving: Leveraging geomechanics for hydraulic fracturing optimization in the Kaybob area.

The organic-rich Duvernay Formation located in central Alberta is one of the most prolific source rocks in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Despite many extensive multi-stage HF treatments, the geomechanics and fracturing behavior in the Duvernay have not been fully understood.

The geomechanical behavior of the Duvernay source rock is interesting and unusual. It has significant hydrocarbon storage with nano-Darcy scale permeability and lacks any evidence of significant pore connectivity due to the absence of widely spread microfractures if the rock is not immediately close to a lineament or fault. The latter has led to a complex and unusually overpressured system in the rock.

Real hydraulic fracturing examples from Duvernay stimulation require large treatment pressures and injection volumes but lack clear indications of fracture breakdown/initiation. The ISIPs often exceed the overburden stress. These behaviors, combined with extremely slow pressure fall-off after shut-in, can be all interpreted as signs of creating an induced complex HF fracture network. This complexity is a necessary condition for economic hydrocarbon recovery in the nano-Darcy permeability Duvernay source rocks.

This talk will discuss the development of a new methodology to identify and characterize the geomechanical sweet spots in Duvernay source rock. Using this technique, it will be shown that the majority of the wells in the Kaybob Duvernay are not landed in the highest fracable intervals. Using a series of simulation, we will show case the benefits of targeting highest fracable intervals leading to a better frac containment, while maximizing the stimulated rock volume during multi-cluster plug and perf frac jobs.

PRESENTER: Erfan Sarvar Amini, Ph.D., P.Eng. from GLJ Ltd.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website