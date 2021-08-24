Biochar Offers Potential Carbon Storage, Soil Remediation Solutions

Researchers at the University of Alberta are studying biochar applications that could be designed to sequester carbon, treat water or even enhance soil health — and one day offer the opportunity to provide carbon offsets to the oil and gas industry.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.