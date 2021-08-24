Biochar Offers Potential Carbon Storage, Soil Remediation Solutions

Researchers at the University of Alberta are studying biochar applications that could be designed to sequester carbon, treat water or even enhance soil health — and one day offer the opportunity to provide carbon offsets to the oil and gas industry.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more