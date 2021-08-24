2021 Top Operators Report: ESG Factors Becoming Integrated Into Financial Risk Management

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are rapidly being integrated into corporate financial risk management as investors, regulators and the public look for operators to better understand and manage non-traditional risks to their company’s long-term sustainability.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more