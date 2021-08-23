Oil And Gas Producers Tell Their ESG Story

Investors, communities and stakeholders are pressuring companies of all sizes to act on the environmental and social aspects of their performance.

In ESG fundamentals for oil and gas producers on September 21 Rosa Rivero, principal at Responsibility Matters, will explain how oil and gas producers can get started and advance its ESG strategy. Rivero is a recognized leader in the sustainability ESG reporting space.

“There’s a lot of confusion about what ESG is and isn’t. The ESG is space filled with acronyms,” said Rivero. “Every week there’s announcements about a new organization trying to develop a new ESG reporting framework, a new ESG fund, a new ESG index. We want to provide participants with clarity about ESG, what it is, and why it is important specifically for oil and gas companies.”

Attendees will learn the basics of ESG reporting, the key distinctions between the disclosure frameworks and gain tools to start or advance the ESG conversation at their companies and much more. Participants will have more clarity on ESG reporting.

At the end of the course, participants will have a solid grasp on the players in the industry and how they interact in ways that can impact private and public companies.

“I think people have a perception that ESG is only for the oil majors,” she said. “But I think the pressure is mounting and smaller companies have the same, if not greater, needs to access capital. ESG is no longer just for the companies with a profile and visibility, it’s for companies of all sizes.”

This course is for anyone who wants to participate in the ESG conversation including senior executives or more junior professionals.

Click here to register for ESG fundamentals for oil and gas producers.