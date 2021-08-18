Spartan Delta Completes $150-Million Bought Deal Financing

Spartan Delta Corp. has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 29.7 million subscription receipts at a price of $5.05 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $150.0 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more