ATCO Announces Death Of CFO Dennis DeChamplain

ATCO announced that Dennis A. DeChamplain, who held the role of executive vice-president and chief financial officer of both ATCO Ltd. and Canadian Utilities Limited, died on Aug. 16, suddenly and unexpectedly from coronary failure.

