A Practical Carbon Capture and Storage Course – Where We Are And Where We Can Be

Canada has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45% over the next nine years and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. One practical option to help meet this ambitious target is the large-scale injection of anthropogenic CO 2 in the sub-surface [Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)].

On this three-day in-person course, you will develop a practical overview of CCS opportunities including project evaluation tools. Our presenters have worked on three out of four of the major CCS projects, 10+ CO 2 EOR projects, in addition to numerous aquifer and CO2 projects worldwide.

For there to be aggressive execution at scale, there needs to be clear economic drivers. Fortunately, we have 50 years of CO2 project cost data, and a comprehensive understanding of which geological factors have the most significant impact on economics.

We need to address CCS in a logical and economic framework. This course reviews where we could practically store CO2, discusses the options for storge and the logistics associated with CCS. But most importantly it addresses not only the upside potential, but also the risk factors.

Instructors: Richard Baker, Wayne Monnery, Pat McLellan

Course Date: November 2nd to 4th, 2021

https://bre-group.ca