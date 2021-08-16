Vermilion May Add Capital Later In The Year, If Commodity Prices Hold

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s E&D capital budget remains unchanged at $300 million, but the company may still consider adding up to $50 million of incremental capital in Q4 2021 if commodity prices “remain supportive.”

