Centre Of Excellence: Why Calgary Can Be Seen As Canada’s Cleantech And New Energy Core

Calgary can become the Canadian Centre of Excellence for clean technology and new energy, with industry, government and academia working together to help the city achieve this recognition, capitalizing on local strengths, according to experts from post-secondary, the energy sector, and local economic development.

