Total Energy Amends Normal Course Issuer Bid

Total Energy Services Inc. has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to amend its previously approved normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to increase the maximum number of common shares Total Energy may repurchase for cancellation under the NCIB from 1.5 million to 2.25 million common shares.

