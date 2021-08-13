STEP Sees Better-Than-Expected Canadian Utilization In Q2; Firm Expects Strong Q3 Activity

STEP Energy Services Ltd. achieved stronger-than-expected utilization in Canadian operations for Q2 2021, despite typical seasonal industry slowdowns, as higher drilling activity levels from the first quarter combined with limited available staffed equipment resulted in a carryover of completions activity.

