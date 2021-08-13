Razor Closes Light Oil Acquisition; Continues With Geothermal Project

Razor Energy Corp. has closed its acquisition of certain non-operated working interest assets in its Swan Hills, Alberta core region for a total purchase price of $5 million cash.

