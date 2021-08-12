Total Energy Services Expects Additional Drilling Rigs For Canada In Upcoming Weeks

Total Energy Services Inc. currently has 16 rigs drilling in Canada, with management expecting additional rigs to begin drilling over the next several weeks, as North American drilling activity continues to increase in the third quarter — particularly in Canada — where the number of wells drilled in July 2021 was about eight times higher than in July 2020.

