Tidewater Renewables’s IPO ‘Upsized’ To $150 Million

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announced the pricing of the upsized Tidewater Renewables Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million common shares of the company at a price of $15 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to the company of $150 million.

