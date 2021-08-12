NGIF Industry Grants Provides $300,000 For Green Hydrogen Technology

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, is supporting the ongoing testing and validation of Hydrogen Optimized’s high-current RuggedCell alkaline unipolar electrolyser technology.

