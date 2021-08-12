Acquisitions, Drilling Program, Drive Spartan Delta Q2 Production Increase

Spartan Delta Corp.’s production averaged 39,638 boe/d during the second quarter of 2021, up 24 per cent from 31,914 in the first quarter of 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more