Record Output For Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. reported record average quarterly production of 23,336 boe/d (31 per cent condensate, 46 per cent total liquids), an eight per cent quarterly increase over Q1 2021 and a 39 per cent increase over Q2 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more