PPDM Launching “What Is A Facility” Initiative

Years ago, the Professional Petroleum Data Management Association undertook an ambitious project: to bring to the world of oil and gas data to some semblance of order.

Technology advances and increased regulatory scrutiny demand more from data than ever before, making data one of industry’s most valuable strategic assets.

PPDM’s “What is a Well” initiative was something of a landmark moment as it proved the point that even in the midst of incredible complexity, order can be achieved by working hard at collaborative consensus-based efforts to bring together the right individuals and organizations. That means agreeing on common terminology and definitions in a way that makes navigating complexity less challenging across jurisdictions, regulatory frameworks, corporate structures — and even countries.

Now, the Calgary-based PPDM Association is moving through the value chain and turning its attention to oil and gas facilities — and there’s a strong sustainability element to the initiative, given that facilities are under GHG emissions scrutiny. It’s poised to launch its “What is a Facility” project — based on a recent feasibility study — to bring the same common framework to the infrastructure to which wells are attached.

PPDM CEO Trudy Curtis hopes a key factor in the “What is a Well” initiative’s success will also drive the latest effort.

“We’re successful as an organization because our foundation is built on the volunteer spirit of the industry professionals who share our values,” noted Curtis. “We hope to harness that volunteer passion from the people who understand and work in the complex facilities world.”

Now, it is looking for volunteers to help define the project’s initial scope and then iteratively shape its progress forward. PPDM started to look at the facility dynamic in 2020 and undertook a feasibility study to determine if there was merit in tackling facilities definitions using the PPDM Association’s robust methodology. The study confirmed there is a case — particularly given the GHG dimensions and other environmental performance factors, noted Curtis.

“With all such undertakings, it’s important to get the baseline right. We need the right professional and experiential insights to build a framework that accounts for all the elements we want to tackle as the initiative evolves. So we need perspectives from people involved in all aspects of a facility’s lifecycle.”

PPDM has planned a launch meeting for August 23 to which it is inviting interest volunteers. So far, there’s a solid base but the project’s success depends on a well-rounded working group, added Curtis.

As with all PPDM undertakings, the “What is a Facility” project isn’t limiting its scope to Canada. It considers international facilities within scope, said Curtis.

“We may be based in Calgary,” she noted. “But we harness expertise all over the world.”

For more information on the initiative and how to get involved, click here.