InPlay Boosts Production Outlook

InPlay Oil Corp.’s strong results in the first half of 2021 and continuing in the second half of 2021 from the Pembina drills have allowed the company to increase its 2021 annual average production guidance to between 5,500 and 5,750 boe/d (68 per cent light oil and NGLs).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more