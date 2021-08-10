Alberta Regulator Prescribes LFP Orphan Fund Levy $3.5-Million

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is prescribing an LFP orphan fund levy (large facility liability management program) of $3.5 million for the 2021/22 fiscal year, to be issued in September 2021.

