Trans Mountain Pipeline: NOTICE TO EXTEND OPEN SEASON — Firm Service Recontracting

To provide interested shippers additional time to complete internal reviews, Trans Mountain is extending by three weeks the Open Season currently underway to solicit binding commitments to recontract existing firm service capacity. The Open Season commenced at 8:00 am (MT) on June 21, 2021 and will now close at 4:00 pm (MT) on August 9, 2021.

All inquiries about the Open Season should be directed to:

Shawn McGregor
Director, Shipper Services
403.514.6574
Shawn_mcgregor@transmountain.com

 

