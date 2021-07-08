Svante Receives $25 Million In Federal Funding For Carbon Capture

The federal government made a $25 million investment to support the industrialization and commercialization of Svante Inc.’s carbon capture technology.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more