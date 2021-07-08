Oil Demand Drop In 2020 ‘Far Bigger Than Anything Seen In History’: BP

Even after controlling for ‎the collapse in economic activity predicated by the COVID-19, the decline in global energy demand in 2020 was close to twice the size of the predicted ‎fall of 2.5 per cent at 4.5 per cent, with the drop in oil demand leading the way, BP plc says in its Statistical Review of World Energy 2021 released this morning.

