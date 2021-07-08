Oil And Gas Industry Required To Immediately Suspend All Previously Approved Water Diversions In Nicola Basin

The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is requiring the oil and gas industry to immediately suspend all previously approved water diversions under Section 10 of the Water Sustainability Act, due to drought conditions.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more