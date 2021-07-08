Last Year’s Record Emissions Drop Must Be Duplicated Every Year To 2050: BP

All the moments of great turmoil in global energy in the last century pale in comparison to the events of last year, when a global pandemic crushed oil demand, sparked the largest global recession since the Second World War and set carbon emissions back to 2011 levels, said BP plc in its annual Statistical Review of World Energy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more