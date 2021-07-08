Global Natural Gas Demand Dropped During The Pandemic But More Resilient Than Crude: BP

Global natural gas consumption decreased by 2.3 per cent in 2020, similar to the fall seen in 2009 ‎during the financial crisis, but proved to be far more resilient than crude which fell by an unprecedented 9.3 per cent, BP plc says in its Statistical Review of World Energy 2021.

