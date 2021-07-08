Following Shelving Of Keystone XL, Attention Turns To Capline

It could be called the phantom pipeline, since its owners will provide little information about the Capline Pipeline, which has the potential to transport several hundred thousand bbls a day of Canadian bitumen and heavy crude to Louisiana, where it can be upgraded and refined or exported.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more