New Course: Tackling Scope 2 And 3 Emissions

Understanding, inventorying, and disclosing emissions during the lifecycle of oil and gas products is quickly becoming a crucial focus in efforts to tackle climate change.

Emissions expert Jessica Shumlich of Highwood Emissions Management will deliver a new course Scope 2 & 3 Emissions: How to navigate through the weeds and focus on what is important on July 22.

Shumlich said the course offers the perfect opportunity to highlight the trends and look at where industry is going before we get there.

“This is a complex topic. In two and a half hours, it is enough to introduce the topic and give people a background,” said Shumlich. “You will not come out as an expert but this course is a fantastic introduction to make sure your company leads the pack on the quantification, reporting, and disclosure of their scope 3 emissions.”

The course is recommended for any oil and gas professional who is involved in the value chain of oil and gas production including companies that transport the product and provide services to the company producing the product.

After the course, attendees will have the basic tools to understand where emissions come from across the value chain, and what methodologies there are for reporting. Students will be equipped with a strong foundation for what data is needed for quantifying and reporting and how to develop a greenhouse gas emissions inventory that includes all emissions.

“Quantifying emissions is hard,” said Shumlich. “There are a variety of ways to do it. Add the complexity of scope 3 emissions and you could be lost for days. Highwood works in the trenches with many companies who are struggling with this. We get how to quantify and report emissions and can help people wade through the noise. It will be interactive, fun, and enough to have a basis to start to understand the right questions to ask.”

Corporate action in reducing Scope 2 and 3 emissions is advantageous for businesses as there are many benefits, perhaps not directly obvious, she said.

You should take this course if the following sounds familiar to you:

Are your shareholders or boards demanding accountability for emissions reductions?

Are your stakeholders pressuring your company for emissions reduction?

Are your clients (i.e. oil and gas companies) demanding emissions reporting and reductions?

Are you curious how to reduce emissions across the value chain?

