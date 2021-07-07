i3 Energy In Central Alberta Acquisition

i3 Energy plc announced a deal with Cenovus Energy Inc. to acquire certain petroleum and infrastructure assets within i3's Central Alberta core area for a total consideration of C$65 million (US$53.7 million).

